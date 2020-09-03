Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Yandex by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Yandex by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Yandex by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Yandex by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in Yandex by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YNDX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yandex from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BCS raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

YNDX opened at $67.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.51 and a 200 day moving average of $45.07. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 198.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.66. Yandex NV has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $70.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.73 million. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Research analysts forecast that Yandex NV will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

