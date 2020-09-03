Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,176 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 130.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FMAT opened at $36.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average is $29.93. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $36.04.

