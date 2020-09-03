Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 980.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 7.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 89.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 4.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RNG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on RingCentral from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RingCentral from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on RingCentral in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.69.

NYSE RNG opened at $301.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.25. RingCentral Inc has a twelve month low of $120.03 and a twelve month high of $317.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $277.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert I. Theis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.72, for a total value of $619,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,426,466.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.01, for a total value of $1,706,193.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,123 shares in the company, valued at $53,167,832.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,119 shares of company stock worth $31,013,402. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

