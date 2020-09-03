Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,395 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 246.9% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.3% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $415,493.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,783.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $25,070.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at $58,552.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $533,725 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $68.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $71.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

