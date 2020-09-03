Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 736 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,227. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 400 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total transaction of $111,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,888 shares of company stock valued at $25,970,165. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.56.

MPWR opened at $282.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 103.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.28. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.12 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

