Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 12,249.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 18.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 23.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB alerts:

Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB stock opened at $58.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 12 month low of $55.40 and a 12 month high of $98.05.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.92). Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.6896 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s payout ratio is presently 44.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.