Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 279.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 118.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.68.

NYSE MMP opened at $37.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.02. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $67.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $460.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.07 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 37.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.34%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

