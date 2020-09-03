Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 939 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the first quarter worth $112,000.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDOG opened at $39.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average is $36.58. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $47.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.