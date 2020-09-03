Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $505,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,553,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $28.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.38. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $30.33.

