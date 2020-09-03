Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,581 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 459.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,092 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $200,024.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,186 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $25,902.24. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VVV opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.47 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

