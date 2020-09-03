Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER) by 91.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 657,342 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd in the second quarter valued at about $591,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 41.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 155,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 46,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 1.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd in the second quarter valued at about $3,581,000.

GER stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $47.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd Profile

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

