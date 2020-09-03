BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 27,521 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,521 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in AGNC Investment by 554.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 111.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $39,086.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.25 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.98.

Shares of AGNC opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.91. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.51.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 109.14% and a positive return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2310.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

