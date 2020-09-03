BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in SEI Investments by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in SEI Investments by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 205.1% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SEIC. BidaskClub downgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $53.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.24. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $400.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.16 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

