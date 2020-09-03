BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 337,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,965,000 after buying an additional 99,769 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $91,338.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,097 shares in the company, valued at $352,736.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.13.

HII opened at $151.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $147.14 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($2.86). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

