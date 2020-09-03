BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 182.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 59,819 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 14.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 17.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 30.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on XPO shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.69.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $997,185.15. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $90.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $100.18. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 110.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.00.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.