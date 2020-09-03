Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Lincoln National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 19,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 187.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National stock opened at $35.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $62.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

A number of research firms have commented on LNC. ValuEngine cut shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

