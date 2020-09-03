BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 10,491 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 9.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,086,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,547,000 after purchasing an additional 993,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 9.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,103,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $286,053,000 after purchasing an additional 681,906 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 62.7% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,620,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BorgWarner by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,749,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,372,000 after acquiring an additional 73,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BorgWarner by 57.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,696 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BWA opened at $42.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.20. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.33. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

In related news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 10,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $376,725.35. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $122,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,330.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,279 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,805 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

