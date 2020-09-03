BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.20 Million Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 47.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,610,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,326,000 after buying an additional 4,054,671 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the second quarter worth approximately $35,706,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 8.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,227,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,756,000 after buying an additional 543,821 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 51.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,230,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,825,000 after buying an additional 420,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Textron by 91.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 776,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,704,000 after buying an additional 369,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.18.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $40.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $52.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.69.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.28. Textron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.14%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

