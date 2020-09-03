Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 128.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on GL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globe Life from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

In other news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $1,100,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,452,607.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $646,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $802,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,050 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,913. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GL opened at $82.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.26. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

