BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,561 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.17% of Vermilion Energy worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at $52,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 27.3% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at $112,000. 13.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

VET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.77.

VET opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30. Vermilion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.55.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 106.73%. The company had revenue of $139.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc will post -7.74 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET).

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.