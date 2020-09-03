BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 29,541 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 64.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,541 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Carnival during the 1st quarter worth $456,856,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,875,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,586,000 after acquiring an additional 927,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 24.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,235,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,804 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carnival by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,530,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,668,000 after buying an additional 51,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Carnival by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,997,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,908,000 after buying an additional 15,918 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.12 and a beta of 1.94. Carnival Corp has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $51.94.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51). Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post -7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Carnival from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.59.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

