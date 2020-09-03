Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2020

Analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.65. Taylor Morrison Home posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 92.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,492,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381,898 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 92.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,343,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 65.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,886 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1,796.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,441,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 628.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,417,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,520 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $24.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.79. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.84.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

Earnings History and Estimates for Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

