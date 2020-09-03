Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.65. Taylor Morrison Home posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 92.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,492,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381,898 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 92.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,343,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 65.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,886 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1,796.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,441,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 628.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,417,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,520 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $24.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.79. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.84.

Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

