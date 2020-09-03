Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.73. Ingevity reported earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Ingevity had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Ingevity stock opened at $59.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 2.29. Ingevity has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $94.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Ingevity by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

