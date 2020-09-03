Daniel Asher Purchases 58,219 Shares of National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) Stock

National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) major shareholder Daniel Asher purchased 58,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $133,321.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Daniel Asher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 27th, Daniel Asher purchased 48,467 shares of National stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $111,474.10.

On Monday, June 29th, Daniel Asher purchased 215 shares of National stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $430.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Daniel Asher purchased 10 shares of National stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $19.80.

On Friday, June 19th, Daniel Asher bought 8,297 shares of National stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $16,925.88.

Shares of National stock opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99. National Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $3.06.

National (NASDAQ:NHLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.47%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

About National

National Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through two segment: Brokerage and Advisory Services and Tax and Accounting Services. The Brokerage and Advisory Services segment offers mortgage brokerage solutions and insurance products. The Tax and Accounting Services segment includes tax preparation and accounting services.

