Gary S. Matthews Sells 3,409 Shares of IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock

IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Gary S. Matthews sold 3,409 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $99,849.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gary S. Matthews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 31st, Gary S. Matthews sold 3,492 shares of IES stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $102,280.68.

NASDAQ IESC opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37. IES Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $30.27. The stock has a market cap of $619.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.03.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IES by 95.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of IES by 35.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IES in the second quarter worth $121,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of IES by 7.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IES in the second quarter worth $235,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

