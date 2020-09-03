Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.90.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $83.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $93.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.15. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $99.99.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $499.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.63 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

