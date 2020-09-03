Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

VER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vereit from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America raised Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vereit in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.75 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Vereit in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of Vereit stock opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Vereit has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $10.18.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.29 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. Vereit’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Vereit will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Vereit’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vereit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vereit by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 17,349 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vereit by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 250,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Vereit by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 429,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 245,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vereit by 497.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,268,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,321,000 after buying an additional 7,717,525 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

