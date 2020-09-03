Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys 225 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,052 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.7% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,531.45 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,752.67 billion, a PE ratio of 135.77, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,177.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,529.76.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys 225 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys 225 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in Stericycle Inc
Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in Stericycle Inc
Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 519 Shares of Open Text Corp
Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 519 Shares of Open Text Corp
Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 19,753 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc.
Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 19,753 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc.
Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 22,256 Shares of Discovery Inc Series C
Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 22,256 Shares of Discovery Inc Series C
Concentric Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Concentric Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report