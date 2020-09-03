Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys 225 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,052 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.7% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,531.45 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,752.67 billion, a PE ratio of 135.77, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,177.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,529.76.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

