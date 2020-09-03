Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Stericycle by 36,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

SRCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stericycle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Stericycle from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Stericycle to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Shares of SRCL opened at $65.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.22. Stericycle Inc has a 12-month low of $38.45 and a 12-month high of $67.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.27 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. Stericycle’s revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stericycle news, EVP David W. Stahl sold 1,000 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $63,530.00. Also, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,238 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $404,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

