Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 519 Shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,840 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Open Text by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,030,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,722 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,283,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,806,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,477,000 after purchasing an additional 683,626 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 80.9% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,411,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,390,000 after purchasing an additional 631,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 188.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 910,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,848,000 after buying an additional 595,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $46.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average is $41.06. Open Text Corp has a twelve month low of $29.11 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.36 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Open Text Corp will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OTEX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Open Text from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Beacon Securities cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

