Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 19,753 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 104.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,753 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,562,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $336,834,000 after acquiring an additional 177,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,775,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $184,175,000 after acquiring an additional 59,146 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,219,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,576,000 after acquiring an additional 69,144 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 108.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,761,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,832 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,192,000 after acquiring an additional 31,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

Shares of FLIR opened at $37.14 on Thursday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $59.44. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.80.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.02 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.