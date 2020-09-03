Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 22,256 Shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,256 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DISCK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after buying an additional 34,993 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after buying an additional 230,750 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DISCK. BidaskClub cut Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of DISCK opened at $19.68 on Thursday. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average is $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter.

Discovery Inc Series C Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

