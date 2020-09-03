Concentric Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,866,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,832,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 16.1% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,553 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.5% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 306 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 111.2% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $3,928,322.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,068,679.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,531.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,177.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,529.76. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,752.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.77, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

