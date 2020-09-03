Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

AMZN stock opened at $3,531.45 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,177.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,529.76. The stock has a market cap of $1,752.67 billion, a PE ratio of 135.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

