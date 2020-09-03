Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 37,625 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 416,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,625 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOK. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at $7,035,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4,072.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,090,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after buying an additional 2,040,799 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 868.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after buying an additional 1,928,901 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 474.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,028,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after buying an additional 1,674,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at $9,420,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.78 on Thursday. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $5.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.59.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

