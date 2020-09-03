HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the first quarter worth approximately $33,737,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Seattle Genetics by 255.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 15,352 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Seattle Genetics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Seattle Genetics by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.77, for a total transaction of $4,235,779.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $1,435,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,855,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,142 shares of company stock valued at $34,319,619 over the last three months. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Seattle Genetics from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.16.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $156.07 on Thursday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.44 and a twelve month high of $187.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of -103.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

