Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 69.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,722 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Xylem by 43.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter valued at $62,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem stock opened at $83.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 59.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.13. Xylem Inc has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $89.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.44%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $81,506.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,711.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Xylem from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Vertical Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.64.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.