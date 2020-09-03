Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 4,197 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,214,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,734,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,751,000 after buying an additional 1,614,024 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 394.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,626,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,910,000 after buying an additional 1,297,346 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 317.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,000,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,225,000 after buying an additional 760,350 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 229.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 940,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,064,000 after buying an additional 655,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $971,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BRO opened at $47.18 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average of $41.21.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

