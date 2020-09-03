BBR Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BBR Partners LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.2% of BBR Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $275,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,541,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,531.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,177.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,529.76. The company has a market cap of $1,752.67 billion, a PE ratio of 135.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

