Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 88,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $4,396,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $94,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,142 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,674 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WH stock opened at $53.22 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $63.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.88, a PEG ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WH shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.