Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys Shares of 52,187 Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 395.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,536,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,202,000 after buying an additional 1,226,356 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 75.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,538,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,678,000 after purchasing an additional 660,480 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 38.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,113,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,027,000 after purchasing an additional 581,647 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 54.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,526,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,453,000 after purchasing an additional 539,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $14,112,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $28.51 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $29.77. The company has a current ratio of 19.19, a quick ratio of 17.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $55.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 22.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HALO. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $348,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,303,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Daly sold 34,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $999,893.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,365 shares in the company, valued at $913,348.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,337 shares of company stock worth $1,687,613 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

