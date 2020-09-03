Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,380 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 13.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTB opened at $25.52 on Thursday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.79.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.70%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTB. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

