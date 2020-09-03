Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,890 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 485.9% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $191,400.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $218,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.25. Iron Mountain Inc has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $982.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.06 million. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.