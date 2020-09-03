Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 66.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AER. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AerCap by 47.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 81.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 104,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 5.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,718,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,120,000 after buying an additional 214,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $64.86. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average is $31.95.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.42. AerCap had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AER shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

