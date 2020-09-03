National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 17.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,876 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

NGG stock opened at $57.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. National Grid plc has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $69.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.26.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $2.0126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. National Grid’s payout ratio is currently 113.03%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

