10,163 Shares in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,969,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,205,000 after acquiring an additional 56,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,788,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,628,000 after acquiring an additional 570,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 14.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,255,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,560 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 56.4% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 13,012,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,292 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

COTY stock opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Coty Inc has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $13.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.39.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $560.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The business’s revenue was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COTY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.79.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

