Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Gap Up to $1.70

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.70, but opened at $1.90. Westport Fuel Systems shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 7,668 shares changing hands.

WPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Westport Fuel Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $234.03 million, a PE ratio of -34.19 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $35.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.17 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPRT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 12.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 12,605 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth $94,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 19.5% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,195,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 357,700 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 312.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 232,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 176,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

