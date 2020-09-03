Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Sargent Investment Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.5% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,043,108,000 after buying an additional 423,738 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,531.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1,752.67 billion, a PE ratio of 135.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,177.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,529.76. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,800.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

