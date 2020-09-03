Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,975 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 213,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 42,506 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 299,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 148,234 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,403,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after acquiring an additional 263,800 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 128,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 34,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,993,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,081,000 after acquiring an additional 146,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.01. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 55.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

In related news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $205,857.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,051.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.21.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

