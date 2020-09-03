Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 3,550 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX stock opened at $71.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.44 and a beta of 1.67. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $71.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). Cognex had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGNX. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.82.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $333,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $333,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $6,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,522 shares of company stock worth $24,696,979 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.